Christmas 2022: 5 churches to visit in India on this religious holiday

Christmas 2022: "What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future," - Agnes M. Pharo. Christmas is celebrated on 25th of December across the globe, and families from far and wide gathers to share meals, make merry, and present gifts. Many spend the religious holiday reflecting on Jesus Christ. Let's not forget the reason for the season and take time out to attend a church service close to you, and warm your vocals by singing the carols.

St. Mary's Basilica, Bangalore

St. Mary's Basilica in Bangalore is the largest church. The structure of the house of prayer was influenced by gothic architecture, which gives a palatial feel. If you're in Banglore and wish to attend Christmas services and participate in carols, St. Mary's Basilica presents a wonderful program of church services for both children and adults.

All Saints Church, Hyderabad

All Saints Church, is 164 years old, and located in the centre of Hyderabad's ancient city. The church was built in 1860 by British soldiers and has earned the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) award twice, in 2002 and 2022. In commemoration of the British soldier who died while attending church service, the historical church displays 18 brass tablets. Bless your heart by attending the Holy Communion Service with your family and friends on Christmas Day at 9.00 a.m.

Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Delhi

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Ashok Place, Delhi, is unquestionably the most famous church in the city. The church was built in 1930, and its fade, which features various characteristics of Italian design, is accompanied by equally impressive interiors. The following are the times for mass services: Sunday - 06:30 am (English), 07:30 am (Malayalam), 09:00 am (English), 10:15 am (Hindi), 11:30 am (English), 04:00 pm (Hindi), and 06:00 pm (English)

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Goa

The Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, located in Goa's Panjim city, is well-known among locals and visitors alike. The church was built in 1541 in the colonial Portuguese Baroque style with a view of Panjim. While the church holds Mass in English, Konkani, and Portuguese every day. On Christmas, you can attend services at 7:00 a.m. for Konkani speakers, at 8:15 a.m. (English), 9:30 a.m. (Children's Mass), and 5:30 p.m. (Konkani).

St. Paul's Cathedral, Kolkata

The magnificent St. Paul's Cathedral in Kolkata is known for its awe-inspiring architecture and solemn atmosphere. Prayers are offered everyday in the main part of the Cathedral, which remains open from 10 am- 6 pm. If you are seeking Prayer and want to deepen your understanding of God, or if you are confused about life and want to speak your heart out, the clergy is more than willing to listen to you and help.

Christ Church, Shimla

If you live or are in and near the Shimla mall road, don't miss the Holy Communion service at 11 a.m in the second oldest church in North India; The Christ Church in Shimla

