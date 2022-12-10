Gulmarg to Mussoorie: 5 places to enjoy snowfall in India with beautiful view

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_VENKY001_ A view of Gulmarg in Srinagar during winter

The winter season has arrived and travellers will be looking to enjoy snowfall in India. December and January are peak travel months. The Christmas and New Year celebrations just change the whole vibe altogether. It's a beautiful time to travel and if one can get to witness snowfall, it will be all the more special. Here are the top five locations in India to enjoy snowfall and some winter sports. These destinations are very picturesque and if you love posting photos on social media then, you must definitely check these places out.

Gulmarg

During the winter season, Gulmarg in Srinagar is one of the best places in India to witness snowfall. There are plenty of winter activities that you can enjoy there, including winter sports, sightseeing and cable car ride.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie also known as the 'Queen of Hills' has already witnessed the season's first snowfall. It is one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand and has wonderful vibes.

Read: Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022: Sky Garden in UK to Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome | FULL LIST

Auli

The beauty of Uttarakhand can be witnessed in its full glory in Auli. It is a ski-resort destination and if you are game for some fun winter sports, then you should definitely check this hill station out.

Chopta

Chopta is not only famous for its picturesque setting but also for the various treks that one can undertake there. Although it is an all-season holiday destination, it is very breathtaking in the winter.

Read: Rishikesh, Manali to Lansdowne: Here are some weekend getaways from Delhi

Ladakh

Ladakh is one of the top destinations for road trip plans. Ladakh’s cold and arid desert landscape makes it a beautiful spot for sight-seeing, relaxing in nature and capturing amazing moments.

Read More Travel News