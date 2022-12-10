Saturday, December 10, 2022
     
Gulmarg to Mussoorie: 5 places to enjoy snowfall in India with beautiful view

If you are craving a vacation during the winter season and love snow, here are some recommended places that you can visit to witness snowfall during this time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2022 22:27 IST
Gulmarg, Srinagar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_VENKY001_ A view of Gulmarg in Srinagar during winter

The winter season has arrived and travellers will be looking to enjoy snowfall in India. December and January are peak travel months. The Christmas and New Year celebrations just change the whole vibe altogether. It's a beautiful time to travel and if one can get to witness snowfall, it will be all the more special. Here are the top five locations in India to enjoy snowfall and some winter sports. These destinations are very picturesque and if you love posting photos on social media then, you must definitely check these places out.

Gulmarg 

During the winter season, Gulmarg in Srinagar is one of the best places in India to witness snowfall. There are plenty of winter activities that you can enjoy there, including winter sports, sightseeing and cable car ride. 

Mussoorie

Mussoorie also known as the 'Queen of Hills' has already witnessed the season's first snowfall. It is one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand and has wonderful vibes. 

Auli

The beauty of Uttarakhand can be witnessed in its full glory in Auli. It is a ski-resort destination and if you are game for some fun winter sports, then you should definitely check this hill station out. 

Chopta

Chopta is not only famous for its picturesque setting but also for the various treks that one can undertake there. Although it is an all-season holiday destination, it is very breathtaking in the winter. 

Ladakh 

Ladakh is one of the top destinations for road trip plans. Ladakh’s cold and arid desert landscape makes it a beautiful spot for sight-seeing, relaxing in nature and capturing amazing moments.

 

 

