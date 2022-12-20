Christmas 2022: Experience the beauty of holiday season at these best spots with family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Best spots to enjoy with family on Christmas

Christmas 2022: Since Santa, his reindeer, the stars, the lights, and the locals all congregate for Christmas celebrations, it is important to celebrate with your close ones and make your bonds stronger during the holidays. For the discerning traveler who wants to see more of what the Christmas celebration has to offer than just the beaches, casinos, and parties, plan your celebration in the most beautiful spots. What better way to celebrate your relationship than taking a sojourn that takes you closer to nature? Here are some suggestions as to where to can run away to celebrate Christmas in the most beautiful way.

1. Fazlani Natures Nest

What better way to spend a holiday with your special one than in the lap of nature? Fazlani Natures Nest located near the popular hill station of Lonavala. The beautiful 76 luxury rooms and suites overlook the majestic Sahyadri Mountains and are surrounded by dense green lands with a plethora of flora and fauna – a perfect setting for a romantic evening or a walk. The spectacular rose garden, one of the largest in India with high-quality roses of myriad hues too offers a fantastic experience.

Couples can also experience forest bathing at the resort. It can be defined as making contact with and taking in the atmosphere of the forest. The purpose is to offer an eco-antidote to tech-boom burnout and to inspire to reconnect with and protect the country’s forests.

2. Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort unfolds panoramic scenery that extends across mountain passes and valleys. Witness sunrises and sunsets together this Christmas. Surrounded by the tranquility of the forest, the captivating chorus of birds, the melodious waft of a distant flute, and the alluring view of the hills, there can’t be a better romantic setting.

Relaxation is a key to a romantic holiday. The spa at Moksha provides a wide range of awesome massages and therapies including Ayurveda and western treatments that will rejuvenate you. Every treatment room has a charming decor and the spa treatments are complemented by outdoor yoga and an array of outdoor activities. Make time to chill by the poolside and enjoy a stunning sunset. Or else opt for a sensual pampering in the hot tub and infinity pool with beautiful views of the mountains in the daytime and clear starry skies at night. Not to miss are the culinary choices created by the head Chef which are sure to make any food fantasies come true!

3. Marari Beach

Inspired by the gentle and rustic culture of the local fisher folk with nature as its constant companion, Marari Beach offers complete relaxation in a tranquil setting of 55 acres of vibrant and diverse ecology. For nature lovers, thinking what to expect at the property - coconut groves, lily ponds, lush landscape, the caressing beach, and the warm waters of the Arabian Sea, 97 species of butterflies, 350 species of endemic plants, 3 varieties of turtles, 10 types of frogs and around 80 species of birds are going to be your companions in the sojourn.

Located at a 2-hour drive away from Cochin International Airport or an hour and a half drive from Fort Kochi, guest cottages of Marari Beach echo vernacular architecture with thatched roofs of coconut leaves and native aesthetics juxtaposed with a gorgeous open-to-air bathroom, lush garden and in many cases, a private pool. There’s plenty to do within the resort for couples such as early morning walks with the resident naturalist for bird spotting and exploring the region’s flora and fauna, massage therapies at the Ayurveda spa, yoga sessions, lessons in Kalarippayattu, a dip in the resort’s fabulous pool, immersing in the library or simply enjoying lazy days reading on a hammock at the coconut grove.

Stroll along the pristine Mararikulam beach with your beloved or go for guided village walks. A day cruise in the Vembanad Lake will also add value to your time spent together.

4. Mansion Haus

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Goa is one of India’s most loved romantic getaways. Mansion Haus, a heritage property turned boutique hotel will regale you and your special one with its timeless architecture, curated gastronomic journeys and luxury stay.

Mansion Haus’ nine suites come either with pool access, private pool or Jacuzzi and range from 310 – 650 sq. ft. Each suite has a garden or overlooks the mansion’s main garden. The restoration has been fashioned with weathered wood, porcelain floors, polished marble, distressed surfaces, and muted fabrics accented by eclectic art on rotation from local artists.

During their stay, couples can opt for the unique experiences that Mansion Haus offers - sound meditation, pilates, private Chef’s table with food and wine pairings to name a few.

5. The Glass Villa, Goa

Glass Villa in the picturesque village of Aldona is the ideal Goan villa - you can return to your sanctuary of peace and delectable home chef meals after you venture out to get the festive vibes of Goa. It is a four-bedroom, two-story villa that may now be rented out in its entirety throughout the Christmas and New Year's holidays. It is located an hour from the airport and forty minutes from Panaji. The villa's master bedrooms and adjacent living space provide space for up to ten adults to stay comfortably.

