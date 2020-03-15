Coronavirus outbreak effects Tourism: Here are the travel restrictions you should know

Tourism is one of the industries that has been massively affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Since February to April are the best three months of the year when tourism flourishes all over the world, the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic has hit it badly. People have cancelled their bookings and tours have also come to a close which has resulted in the downfall of the industry. Many countries and regions have also imposed quarantines and entry bans for citizens or visitors of the most affected areas of the pandemic.

Even India has imposed travel restrictions on visitors and the visas have been canceled. The restrictions will definitely contribute to a negative economic impact on the travel sector for the involved countries, for a long term. Not just the government is imposing restrictions, people themselves have realized that it is better not to travel during this time. However, if you are one of those who still have to cross border for an emergency, here are the travel restrictions you should know about-

Effective March 13, 2020, all tourist visas and OCI entries were suspended until at least April 15, while holders of these visas who were already in the country can stay.

Tightened/closed their border with neighboring countries.

India also mandated 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from seven countries: China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain.

ALSO READ | Swami Ramdev lists out ways to protect yourself from Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Swami Ramdev suggests ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus

A:SO READ | Most-asked questions on Google on Coronavirus: We answer them for you

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page