Swami Ramdev suggests ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus

Ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus: Watch Swami Ramdev explain live

Amid the coronavirus scare in the nation, Swami Ramdev has said that coronavirus can be prevented through yoga and Ayurveda in an exclusive interaction with India TV. Ramdev Baba stressed on the importance of building up one's immunity system through yoga poses such as Surya Namaskar, Pranayam and Kapal Bhati. The yoga guru said that it is extremely important to have good immunity in order to stay away from all types of diseases including coronavirus. The death toll from coronavirus is on the rise in China and its diagnosis in several other nations including India is just increasing fear and panic among people.

Does cow urine or gomutra help in coronavirus prevention?

As against the ongoing beliefs that deadly coronavirus can be cured with cow dung and urine, Swami Ramdev suggested otherwise. He said that gomutra is effective in blood pressure, constipation and even cancer. However, when it comes to coronavirus prevention, Ramdev Baba suggested that ayurvedic herb giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) is useful. In Sanskrit, Giloy is known as ‘Amrita’, which literally translates to ‘the root of immortality’, because of its abundant medicinal properties.

Swami Ramdev said that giloy needs to be boiled in water and then turmeric, pepper powder and tulsi leaves should be added. The mixture should then be consumed in the form of thick juice.