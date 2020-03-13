Most-asked questions on Google on Coronavirus: We answer them for you

What started as Coronavirus in late 2019 from the Wuhan city of China has now taken over the world and has been termed as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. COVID-19, short for 'coronavirus disease 2019' is the official name given by WHO to the novel disease that spread alarmingly. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illness in animals or humans. In later, the disease is known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to other diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). A state of fear has spread all over and people are searching about what it is, how it spreads and what could be the symptoms of the same. If you are one amongst them who's is curious to know about coronavirus, we've put together an explainer on the virus compiled for you.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is the irresistible ailment brought about by the most as of late found coronavirus. This new infection and sickness were obscure before the flare-up started in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

How does COVID-19 spread?

Individuals can get COVID-19 from other people who have the infection. The sickness can spread from individual to individual through little droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when an individual with COVID-19 coughs or breaths out. These droplets land on items and surfaces around the individual. Others at that point get COVID-19 by contacting these articles or surfaces, at that point contact their eyes, nose or mouth.

Individuals can likewise get COVID-19 in the event that they take in droplets from an individual with COVID-19 who hacks out or breathes out beads. This is the reason it is imperative to remain more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from an individual who is wiped out.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Coronavirus symptoms

A few people contaminated with the infection have no side effects. At the point when the infection causes indications, regular ones incorporate poor quality fever, body pains, coughing, nasal clog, runny nose, and sore throat. In any case, COVID-19 can infrequently cause progressively serious side effects like high fever, extreme cough, and shortness of breath, which regularly shows pneumonia.

Can COVID-19 be diagnosed?

There is a test for COVID-19 that involves collecting swabs from both the nose and the throat.

How can one avoid catching or spreading Coronavirus?

Protection from coronavirus

Does:

Wash your hands with cleanser and water regularly – do this for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Continuously wash your hands when you return home or into work.

Use hand sanitizer gel if cleanser and water are not accessible.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or wheeze.

Put utilized tissues in the container quickly and wash your hands a while later

Attempt to stay away from close contact with individuals who are unwell

Face masks offer some insurance as they stop fluid beads. In any case, they don't stop small vaporized particles that can go through the material of the veil. The covers additionally leave the eyes uncovered and there is proof that some infections can contaminate an individual through the eyes.

Don'ts:

Try not to contact your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Is there any treatment for coronavirus?

Coronavirus test

There is at present no particular treatment for coronavirus.

Anti-biotics don't help, as they don't neutralize infections.

Treatment expects to alleviate the manifestations while your body battles the disease.

You'll have to remain in isolation from others, until you have recouped.

Can pets catch coronavirus?

Pets

While there has been one occurrence of a dog being contaminated in Hong Kong, until this point in time, there is no proof that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19. COVID-19 is principally spread through droplets delivered when a contaminated individual coughs, sneezes, or talks. To ensure yourself, clean your hands regularly and altogether.

Where can I get tested?

On the off chance that you are feeling sick with COVID-19 indications, (for example, fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle pain or tiredness)it is suggested that you contact social insurance benefits by phone or on the web.

Who is at more risk?

By and large older individuals and those with fundamental wellbeing conditions (for example hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, incessant respiratory ailment, and cancer) are viewed as additional in danger of creating serious side effects.

Can pregnant women and children catch coronavirus?

Pregnant women during coronavirus

There are constrained logical proof on the seriousness of ailment in pregnant ladies after COVID-19 disease. All things considered, current proof proposes that seriousness of sickness among pregnant ladies after COVID-19 disease is like that in non-pregnant grown-up COVID-19 cases, and there is no information that recommends contamination with COVID-19 during pregnancy negatively affects the fetus. presently, there is no proof of transmission of COVID-19 from mother to child happening during pregnancy.

Illness in youngsters has all the earmarks of being generally uncommon and mellow. A huge report from China proposed that simply over 2% of cases were under 18 years old. Of these, less than 3% created extreme or basic malady.

Top ten most-affected by coronavirus countries:

Countries affected by Coronavirus

China

Italy

Iran

South Korea

Spain

Germany

France

USA

Switzerland

Norway

Japan

