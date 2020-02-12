Happy Kiss Day 2020: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Valentine’s Week is all set to enter the last phase and the 7 days of love are about to end. After kicking off the week with Rose Day on February 7, couples all around the world have strengthened their love by celebrating Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day and Hug Day together. Now its time to seal their love with a kiss on Kiss Day. The most romantic day of the week falls on February 13 every year. The day comes after Promise and Hug day when the lovers make commitments to their partners and on this day, they seal it with a gentle kiss.

Also read: Happy Kiss Day 2020: Lips or forehead, here's the meaning of different kind of kisses

Kiss is one of the most special and intimate moments in a relationship. It is the best way to express your love without actually saying it. Yes, we know that there are many other ways such as giving a red rose, chocolates, gifts, cards, etc but it is the kiss which takes the cake. It is one of the silent languages through which you can easily convey your feelings. So, if you are away from love of your life on this special day, then wish them with these beautiful images and quotes.

Happy Kiss Day 2020: Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Wishes and Messages for WhatsApp and Facebook

Your hugs and kiss are like the stars that light up my life when my life gets dark. Happy Kiss Day sweetheart.

I never thought that love could feel like this then you changed my world with just one kiss.

Those random kisses on my forehead,

and the way you smile every time you see me,

that means the world to me.

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. Happy Kiss Day!

A day without the touch of your lips makes me really really sick. I can't live without you. Happy Kiss Day!

Happy Kiss Day 2020 Images:

Happy Kiss Day 2020: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images

Happy Kiss Day 2020: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images

Happy Kiss Day 2020: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images