Happy Kiss Day 2020: Lips or forehead, here's the meaning of different kind of kisses

For people who are in love, every day is Valentine's Day. But when the month of February arrives, the air gets filled with the feeling and not only this, various places be it restaurants, malls, etc are painted red in order to celebrate the pure feeling. Valentine Week is about to enter the last phase and the 7 days of love are about to end. After kicking off the week with Rose Day on February 7, the couples all around the world will now strengthen their love by celebrating the kiss day on February 13. It is considered the most romantic day of the week and the couples wait for the clock to hit 12 to celebrate love-day. But before you kiss your partner, we will guide you on what the different kinds of kisses mean.

1. Kiss On The Hand

Hand kiss

The kiss on the hand demonstrates appreciation and graciousness. A rich motion generally by men to their ladies, this shows love for the partner.

2. Forehead Kiss

Forehead kiss

A kiss on the head may demonstrate a profound passionate association between two lovers. It by and large symbolizes regard and trust for your life partner. This sort of kiss isn't intended for everybody and rather shows importance of the individual.

3. Peck on the Cheeks

Cheek kiss

A kiss on the cheek is a neighborly indication of warmth for anybody you know and love. It transmits fondness, backing, and complicity, paying little heed to physical fascination.

4. Collarbone

Collarbone kiss

Kiss on the collarbone demonstrates extraordinary closeness and shows a specific level of arousing expectation. It is unquestionably an enticing motion of affection.

5. Lip Kiss

Lip kiss

Obviously, the rundown is inadequate without an immortal and sentimental kiss on the lips. In spite of the fact that we don't have to mention to you what it demonstrates - we'll just say this kiss is an indication of gigantic love between two lovers!

