Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Date, history, significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and how to celebrate

The legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the ruler of Maharashtra, is not just restricted to the state. The tales of his heroics are a part of history lessons and the subject of many movies and TV shows. Shivaji Maharaj's efforts and contributions in reviving the Maratha empire during the Mughal dynasty in India are documented and serve as a source of major inspiration to many youngsters.

His greatness and bravery including his feud with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, his escape from prison in a fruit basket and other such thrilling stories have kept the followers of Shivaji Maharaj in complete awe and reverence of him. On his birth anniversary, called Shivaji Jayanti, we take a look at the significance of this day for the Marathi people and how it is celebrated in the state and elsewhere with immense zeal.

When is Shivaji Jayanti 2022?

The birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj falls on February 19 every year. This time, we will be celebrating his 392nd birth anniversary.

History of Shivaji Jayanti

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule declared Shivaji Jayanti in 1870. The tomb of Shivaji Maharaj was discovered by Phule in Raigad district, around 100 kilometers from Pune. The first Shivaji Jayanti celebrations were held in Pune city. Later freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak played an instrumental role in popularising Shivaji Jayanti as he actively highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s achievements within the people.

How is Shivaji Jayanti celebrated?

Shivaji Jayanti is a state holiday in Maharashtra. It is observed with much pomp and devotion. The Marathas’ rich and diversified cultural history is also celebrated on this day. Kids dress up as Shivaji to honour his legacy. Food and other sweets are also served and enjoyed with much enthusiasm.