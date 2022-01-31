Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIC 5 ways to deal with death of someone close to you

Even while we all know that death is the bitter reality of life, the passing of someone close to us leaves a void that may be hard to fill. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us may have lost their near and dear ones whithout even having the chnace to bid them proper farewell. Dealing with death is a complicated process and one may end up suffering more if they are not counseled correctly or do not have the right means to vent out their emotions.

Here are five ways to deal with the death of a loved one or someone who you have been close to.

Be expressive

It is common nowadays to see people sharing long-worded notes on social media when someone close to them dies. It is important to be expressive when dealing with death. Hollywood movies have often depicted funeral scens in which people speak about the bereaved openly. This helps a person share their grief and mellows down the pain that they may be eperiencing. If you feel like crying, do not hesitate. Shedding tears is another way to show the emotions that are bottled inside. Being sad is natural and crying releases tension.

Do not compromise on sleep

Sleeping helps your mind be free of unnecessary thoughts that may crop up during the time someone close to you has passed away. In the meantime, death can have direct impact on your sleeping pattern. However, getting sleep without the use of pills or alcohol, will help your body and mind feel restored and light during this difficult time.

Seek companionship

Companionship can be very useful when someone close to you has died. This will help ward off lonliness and make you feel secure. Seek support from friends and family. Do not be ashamed to emotionally open up and rely on someone in this time of need. Slowly, as you gain emotional independency, you can also internalise your thoughts about losing that person close to you. Being lonely after losing someone can have an adverse impact on your emotional state. Even if you are in no mood to converse with people, just be around them so that your thoughts are refreshed listening to people talk.

Professional help

In case you are experiencing extreme grief after the death of someone close to you, seek professional advice. Therapists are often good listeners and come from a place of no judgement. Opening up to them can help you come to terms with severe loss and grief. Professionals can also make strategies to help you deal with sadness.

Move on with time

Once you have started to accept the void in your life, it is important to give yourself time to deal with it. An integral factor in the healing process is time. Do not indulge in alcohol consumption as it will put you in a physically and emotionally vulnerable position and is not a shortcut to get over grief. Know that it may take months and even years to get over someone's death. Just believe that you are strong to get through this time, however long it may be.

