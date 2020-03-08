Wrestler Sangram Singh honoured with Changer Maker award 2020 in Delhi (In Pics)

Indian wrestler, Commonwealth gold medallist and now a philanthropist too, Sangram Singh who recently joined the Yuva Unstoppable's bandwagon of ambassadors, was recognised as Changemaker at Yuva Unstoppablle event in Delhi for the remarkable mission and work of Sangram Singh Foundation. At the event, he talked about the importance and methods to ensure physical, mental and emotional health.

Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation is a non-government company incorporated to hone the talent and skills of students and others in sports and education. It aims to advance and propagate education (training, coaching, development of knowledge, skills, etc.), give medical relief (providing blood, medicines, conducting free medical check-ups etc for needy), relief to the poor (relief to destitute, orphans, handicapped, senior citizens, disadvantaged women or children in need of help or aid) and preservation of environment (taking steps for clean environment, sanitation facilities, clean water, clean air, horticultural services, animal welfare, etc.

In line with the founder Sangram Singh's ambitious plan to change the face of wrestling in the country, it recently launched the first KD Jadhav Memorial International Kushti Championship last year to pay tribute to India's first individual Olympic medallist. It aims to provide a platform and opportunities to the needful to pursue their interests and chase their dreams.

"Through partnership with Yuva Unstoppable's smart classroom programme, we look forward to digitally spread awareness and good practices about health and fitness among the students of government schools. I have created many videos about staying fit on my channel and now am sure they will reach many more in need thanks to Yuva Unstoppable's initiatives," further added Sangram Singh. "Sangram Singh is a fitness icon, a true hero on the wrestling field as well as in real life.

Being a municipal schools student himself, thousands of municipal school kids get inspiration from him. His message for the students that being healthy and fit goes a long way in life is truly inspiring. The partnership with Sangram Singh Foundation is indeed going to be amazing and we at Yuva Unstoppable look forward to kick-start with 200 schools in Haryana towards transforming a 1000 across India in the coming years through health, sanitation and digital education for children," said Amitabh Shah.

Yuva Unstoppable is an Indian charity that has benefited over 1500 schools and 6,00,000 underprivileged children across India. They are working with 100 top institutions (Coke, 3M, IBM, Google, Morgridge Family Foundation, Adani, Unicef, UPS, L&T, United Way, Yale, IIM-A, HDFC Bank, LSE, Vedanta Group, and others) to transform government schools through better toilets, improved drinking water, scholarships, digital literacy, value based trainings, and much more.

