Deepika Padukone believes fitness is not just physical appearance, but balance of mind, body and soul

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA.PADUKONE.FANPAGE Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone believes that fitness is not just a person's physical appearance, but a balance of mind, body and soul. "I've always believed that fitness is far more than just one's physical appearance. It is about balancing the mind, body and soul. It is about being fit physically, mentally and emotionally," says Deepika.

"It is also about making better choices every day, which eventually allows us to become a better version of ourselves," says the actress who has been roped as the ambassador of a plant-based nutrition brand, OZiva.

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva says: "We started OZiva with the aim of touching millions of lives and enabling them to lead a healthier, fitter and better life with clean, plant-based nutrition. For us, it's about creating a more inclusive and encouraging outlook towards overall well-being, by rewriting the traditional definition of fitness. We are extremely happy to have Deepika Padukone come on board on this journey with us and be a part of the OZiva family. She is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to be better in every way and adopting a holistic approach towards overall health, physically and mentally."

Deepika is one of the fittest actresses in B-town and often times she has advocated for better mental health. She has openly spoken about her battle with depression at the peak of her career has earlier said that she would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness. The actress who started her career with "Om Shanti Om" in 2007, has set up a foundation to create awareness on mental health.