Yoga Day 2022: Aerial to couple, 5 popular yoga types practiced around the world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022: 5 types of yoga

Yoga Day 2022: It is no more a secret that yoga plays a vital role in maintaining good health. Although it is being practiced since ancient times the importance of yoga came into broader light after the Covid19 pandemic. The International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21. The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will be celebrated with the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity'. The event will be organized in India and across the globe. Yoga has several benefits as it helps burn calories, increase muscle flexibility, and boost metabolism. As we gear up for Yoga day celebrations let us have a look at the types of yoga popularly practiced around the world.

Aerial yoga

Aerial yoga is one of the most popular yoga practices among Bollywood celebrities. From Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Akkineni to Sushmita Sen, time and again videos of celebrities have surfaced online. Using a soft cloth, aerial yoga is an effective way to challenge and improve your strength and flexibility.

Face yoga

Face yoga is a great choice to help achieve enduring outcomes. It includes massage and activities that stimulate the muscles, skin, and lymphatic framework. This procedure is intended to mellow and loosen up your face muscles to help get rid of tension, stress, and worry.

Hot Yoga

Hot yoga as the name suggests is performed in a room that has a temperature between 80 and 105-degree Fahrenheit with 40-60% humidity. It is majorly done for muscle building without much pressure.

Couples Yoga

It is one of the popular yoga practices done across the world by couples to strengthen their relationship. This type of yoga helps the duo to develop intimacy and trust. Both the partners are involved with each other in a way that brings them together.

Yin Yoga

Yin Yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga as exercise. It also incorporates principles of traditional Chinese medicine, with asanas that are held for longer periods of time than in other styles. Expert yoga gurus can stay in one asana for more than 5 minutes.