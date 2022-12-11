Lively decor, Games, Quirky dressing to playlist: Make your festive party a perfect one

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Festive party

Organising a party is a difficult task. Christmas and New Year is all about family get-togethers and parties. With the mercury falling, there's no better feeling than huddling around a warm fire and relishing some home-cooked delicacies in the company of our loved ones. However, the onus of throwing a dinner party can be pretty exhausting with so many preparations at hand, right from setting the table to deciding the dishes and so on. Worry not, if you are planning to host a party this year, we have got you covered with the best tips and hacks.

1. Lively decor

Set your decor in such a manner that the guests get zoned into the festive vibe the moment they enter the dining room. Keeping the winter theme on, use colour schemes that evoke more warmth, but at the same time bring some cheeriness and energy to the occasion.

2. Quirky dress code

Whether you are a bunch of devoted Potterheads or have a huge liking for comic-book superheroes, seize the occasion of the party to get everyone dressed up as one of them. Choose a dress code based on your guests' overall liking and let the dress-up begin. To make things even more fun, ask guests to carry food the same colour as their outfits.

3. Games

Games add life and cheer to any gathering, get-together and party. A game of "truth or drink" or "spin the bottle" before going in for the food would liven up the atmosphere of the party and make the party a bit more fun than it would've been otherwise.

4. Drinks

In any party which doesn't include kids, drinks are quintessential. A drinks station fully stocked with winter favourites like gins and whiskeys would prove to be an excellent accompaniment to the rich, warm food everyone brings to the table.

5. Perfect Playlist

End the party by dancing your heart out to some groovy and catchy tunes. Select a playlist filled with songs that you and your friends enjoy and get things nice and feet-tappingly energetic after having your food and drinks.

ALSO READ: Karakul: Kashmir’s regal cap, a unique symbol of Kashmiri culture and tradition

ALSO READ: Cakes, Cupcakes and Cookies: Want to cook dessert for one? Check out easy-to-make recipe

Read More Lifestyle News