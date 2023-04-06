Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to share today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hanuman Jayanti 2023:

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with pomp and grandeur all over the country. Hanuman Jayanti, which is also called Bajrangbali Jayanti, Anjaneya Jayanti, Hanumath Jayanti, and Hanuman Janamotsav, is a significant event in the Hindu religion and the festival is marked by visiting temples, offering puja by chanting Hanuman Chalisa to the idol of the lord and observing the day through fasting. Lord Hanuman is the son of Anjana and Kesari and is also referred to as the son of Vayu Deva (the Wind God). This year, Hanuman Jayanti aka the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman is being celebrated on April 6.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023, wish your loved ones by sending messages and quotes on social media. Wish them luck, love and good health.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages

Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Bhoot pishaach nikat nahi aawe,

Mahavir jab naam sunawe,

Naasaye rog hare sab peera,

Japat nirantar hanumat Veera!

Have a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

Nasai rog hare sab peeda, Japat nirantar Hanumat beera, Sankat te Hanuman chhudavai, Man kram bachan dhyan jo lavai. Hanuman Jayanti ki anek shubh kamnayein.

Yatra Yatra Raghunaatha-Kiirtanam Tatra Tatra Krta-Mastaka-Anjalim

Vaasspa-Vaari-Paripuurnnaa-Locanam Maarutim Namata Raakssasa-Antakam

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan,

Hanuman Kare Beda Paar,

Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka,

Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan,

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman bless you to become successful in everything you do. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

On Hanuman Jayanti, I wish Ram Bhakt Hanuman gives you strength.

May Lord Hanuman shower an auspicious blessing on you today and forever. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: HD images and Statuses

