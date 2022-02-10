5 pre-workout food tips for better results

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What to eat and avoid before a workout session?

Many of us like to workout to take better care of our health and build a good physique. However, results can be delayed or sometimes may not even show even after hard work. This can put anyone off. But, the reason may be in your nutrition intake. As important it is to follow a good fitness routine, it is equally important to eat right for better and faster results. A good diet can help your body perform better during workouts and recover faster afterward. Here are some food items and tips that you must include in your pre-workout plan so that the results are maximum.

Protein

Have a protein shake or a protein-rich meal 2-3 hours before your workout. It will lead to an increased rate of muscle protein synthesis that lasts for several hours. Fish, eggs, chicken, beans and lentils are some food sources rich in protein. This will help in building muscle.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates provide energy to the body and are a must before a workout. Vegetables, pasta, bread, brown rice are some sources of carbohydrates that will help you perform better and longer during a workout.

Fats

Do not consume too much fat before a workout as they break down slower than carbs. Avocados, nuts and seeds may be had before a workout so that body has sufficient energy.

Caffeine

Trainers advise consuming caffeine before workout. As per Healthline, caffeine has been shown to improve performance, increase strength and power, and help reduce feelings of fatigue. Try consuming caffeine in coffee, tea and energy drinks an hour or lesser before your workout.

Bananas

They contain sugar and starch that give energy to the body. They are very rich in carbohydrates and consuming a banana 40 mins to one hour before a workout can help you have enough energy for a workout routine.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.