Soup to Gajar Halwa, 5 healthy snacks to satisy your midnight cravings sans guilt!

You must have heard from many people that you should never skip dinner at night. Doing this not only keeps your routine great but also gives time to digest your food. But there are many people who inspite eating on time get hunger pangs during midnight. This is also because many times they do not sleep or get involved in some work. In such a situation, the biggest problem is that what should they eat that should also be good for health. If you too are struggling with this problem, then we will tell you about 5 healthy snack options that you can eat when you wake up late at night. Good news, you won't be guilty later as they will be good for your health.

1. Milk

If you are awake at night, or if you feel hungry and feel like eating something, then you can consume milk. Milk has been called a great bed time snack.

2. Gajar Ka Halwa

You may find this a bit strange to read, but you can also eat carrot halwa late at night. You will easily find fresh carrots in the market in this season. Carrots contain beta carotene in addition to fiber which is beneficial for your health. At the same time, ghee serves in boosting your immunity. So, if you want to eat something at night and eat gajar ka halwa but take care of quantity.

3. Nuts

Nuts and seeds are best gift of the nature and are rich in healthy fats, proteins, fibre and antioxidants. Apart from this, they even provide satiety and protect against non-communicable diseases. It won't be wrong to say eating few nuts a day, keeps diseases away

4. Soup

Drinking soup is always good for health. In this season, you can eat tomato soup or any vegetable soup. These will not only be healthy but will also work to calm your hunger.

5. Roasted makhana

Eating roasted makhan is also good for health. You can eat it if you feel hungry late at night. Makhanas are rich in nutrients which will only benefit your health. You can consume 28 to 30 grams of these in a day.