Image Source : INSTA/HEALTHWITHVICTORIA A cup of dalgona coffee is all you need this lockdown: 3 different ways to make the creamy drink at home

The trend of making dalogna coffee has become popular while people stay at home amid the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, global pandemic. The recipe is a way to keep individuals entertained at home when coffee shops around the world are closed. Dalgona coffee is made with equal parts of instant coffee, sugar and water that are whipped to sit atop a glass of milk like a tall, foamy hat!

This iced coffee is the latest trendy drink that might even rival latte art on social media this year. Dalgona coffee is the latest coffee fad that has taken the internet by storm, and there is good reason behind why exactly it has become the rage all of a sudden.

Tried making this fluffy coffee thing and it banged 🥳😍 #dalgonacoffee pic.twitter.com/ERveDx5C37 — nav. (@nxv19_) March 31, 2020

Dalgona coffee is not something entirely new, but it is a fast growing trend in the coffee world. This way of drinking coffee is similar to espresso with crema on top. Crema holds volume, which gives the overall beverage a velvety finish due to the foam texture. Crema also adds more sensory detail to coffee, helping some forget the bitterness that can come from some types of coffee beans.

The key component to making this drink is the instant coffee. It’s the magic from instant coffee that creates this dense and foamy topping, which has a lot to do with the drying process of the coffee granules. A common technique that is similar to dalgona coffee is beaten coffee. It involves incorporating air into a paste of instant coffee and sugar until thick and frothy mix evolves.

Dalgona Coffee Recipe

To make the perfect dalgona coffee you need to maintain a 1:1:1 ratio of instant coffee, sugar and hot water (we used two tbsp from each). Then, everything is whipped into a creamy, caramel-like mixture.

Ingredients

2 tbsp Waka Quality Instant Coffee

2 tbsp Coconut Sugar / Brown Sugar

2 tbsp Hot Water

1 cup Coconut Milk / Milk

Instructions

Combine instant coffee, coconut sugar and hot water in a small mixing bowl.

Using a hand mixer, beat the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the color turns golden brown and the mixture takes on a thick consistency.

Pour the coconut milk into a tall glass with a few ice cubes.

Slowly pour the mixture on top of the milk and mix.