Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta makes jaw-dropping appearance in blue bodycon dress, can you guess its price?

Bollywood's hottest sensation, Esha Gupta is known for setting the internet on fire with her sensuous pictures in stylish outfits. She is currently in the French Riviera to attend the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 as part of the Indian delegation. The actress has been raising the temperature with her glamorous looks in the French city. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress has treated her fans with her latest look for the Cannes.

Esha dropped her latest look from Cannes in a blue bodycon dress. Carrying a pink purse with her, Esha looked sensational in her Italian fashion brand Julfer dress. The graphic-print semi-sheer layered dress will cost you a whopping sum of $622 (including import duties), equivalent to Rs 51,500 if you order it in India from the Italian multibrand boutique Eraldo's website.

Earlier, the actress debuted on the red carpet in a soft pink gown with a thigh-high slit making a bold statement. The gown by designer Nicolas Jebran featured a slit extending almost up to her waist and a sheer neckline adorned with delicate white floral accents or lace. A pair of dazzling earrings, statement rings and white high heels were her picks to enhance her Cannes look along with minimal makeup and hair tied in a low bun.

Esha Gupta is one of those celebrities who catches the public eye with her Instagram posts. Esha usually oozes oomph with her looks and fashions. Redefining hotness, the actress usually posts pictures as she flaunts her flawless toned abs, hourglass body and perfect curves.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012, was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 3. Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show also stars Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.

