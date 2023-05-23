Jennie of BLACKPINK looks like a dream as she makes her Cannes debut; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/POPBASE Jennie of BLACKPINK looks like a dream at Cannes

Jennie of BLACKPINK has delighted fans by making her highly anticipated debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. Radiating elegance, she captivated people in a stunning white ensemble during her red carpet appearance on May 22. Joining her on Monday were The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and the rest of the cast of "The Idol," marking Jennie's exciting foray into acting.

Making her highly anticipated Cannes debut, the K-pop star graced the event in an exquisite white dress featuring stylish black off-shoulder sleeves. With her hair left open, she completed the ensemble with elegant black heels, exuding simplicity and class. Her look garnered widespread praise on social media. During her time at Cannes, she also embraced a more relaxed style, opting for a checkered halter neck vest top and slit pants, showcasing her versatility and fashion-forward choices.

Talking about Jennie’s role in The Idol, she will play a pivotal character called Angel. The series is based on a rising pop star. Lily-Rose Depp's portrayal of a young female pop singer will debut on June 4, 2023. The series has already been compared to Britney Spears.

Earlier, BLACKPINK Jennie had made her Met Gala debut looking like a million dollars. The diva rocked a white off-shoulder Chanel outfit and paid tribute to 90s Chanel with her look. It was the same look that Karl Lagerfeld did in the 90s.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie recently hit headlines after she was spotted with BTS V. Their video was leaked last week, in which they were seen walking down the riverside hand in hand. However, the K-pop idols have been tight-lipped on the matter. Both the stars' agencies, BigHit and YG Entertainment, also refused to confirm their relationship, citing it as their private life.

