Beat the heat Brad Pitt style by wearing a skirt, Hollywood star wins hearts with fashion choice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMMA.MAGAZINE Brad Pitt wore a skirt at the premiere of his upcoming film Bullet Train

The summer heat can be unbearable and Brad Pitt found a new way to counter it. At the premiere of his upcoming action film Bullet Train in Berlin, Pitt arrived on the red carpet in a knee-length skirt which he teamed up with a shirt and jacket. The look has become a rage on social media with many calling it 'look of the week'. Pitt looked handsome in the skirt and made sure to turn the heads as he upped the style quotient.

Pitt's skirt look becomes a much-discussed subject

Pitt's style choice was certainly a surprise for many. At the red carpet events, Pitt usually steals hearts in a suited-up look but the skirt look was definitely a choice that stood out. Pitt kept it cool by wearing a head-to-toe linen look featuring a brown skirt, matching jacket and a salmon button-up shirt left attentively half-open. He completed the look with boots and sunglasses.

Fans react to Brad Pitt's 'skirt look'

Netizens have been gushing over Pitt's skirt look. Reacting to the fashion statement, one of the netizens wrote, "Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad (sic)." Another one said, "I love that Brad Pitt is wearing a skirt. Way to break gender stereotypes. We need more of this (sic)."

Read: The Chainsmokers to Nicole Williama, celebs playing muse for Kamran Razmdjoo's edgy & unique fashion

Brad Pitt on his 'skirt look'

When asked about his skirt on the red carpet, Pitt said, "I'm going to say, it's all about the breeze, the breeze is very nice… very, very nice." The Hollywood actor joked he'd highly recommend the skirt to the men of Britain should they be looking to keep cool.

All about Pitt's movie Bullet Train

In Bullet Train, Pitt stars as the seasoned assassin Ladybug, who wants to give up past life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he and the other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected. The movie will release in India on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read: Do you love Banarasi saree? Here's how you can identify which is pure and fake

Read More Lifestyle News