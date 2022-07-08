Do you love Banarasi saree? Here's how you can identify which is pure and fake

Follow us on Image Source : CHINAYA BANARAS Expert tips to identify a pure Banarasi saree

Tips to identify a pure Banarasai saree: A saree never goes out of fashion. The timelessness and grace of a saree are unmatched and that is why it’s called a classic ensemble. While there are many kinds of sarees available, nothing beats a pure Banarasi saree. With a royal feel and an elegance that is surely going to be a talking point anywhere you wear it, a Banarasi saree offers everything. Authentic Banarasi sarees are handwoven from the finest silk yarn with meticulous attention to detail by skilled artisan weavers.

Banarasi sarees have been ruling since the Mughal era and almost all Indian women who are saree enthusiasts either own one or would like to!

Unfortunately, cheap imitations of Banarasi sarees have entered the Indian market. Also, the power loom sarees have invaded the market share of the Indian artisans. These machine-made sarees are cheaper and mass-produced and that’s why gaining popularity.

Nonetheless, a true saree lover would know that a pure Banarasi saree is not just a garment, it is an heirloom. If you are also getting lost in the huge varieties of Banarasi sarees available, here are a few tips that will help you distinguish a genuine Banarasi weave from a fake one.

1. Check the reverse side of the saree

You may determine its genuineness by simply looking at the saree’s reverse side. Loom-woven Banarasi sarees will always have floats inside the warp and weft grids. Machine-woven sarees will have a smooth finish.

2. Look for pin markings

Another technique to tell if a saree is an authentic Banarasi is to look for pin markings. These are commonly located on the saree’s selvage and are used to secure the saree to the loom.

3. When buying a banarasi saree online

When you’re making a purchase online, it is not possible to look for pin markings or check the reverse side, in that case, there are several other ways you can identify a genuine banarasi silk saree.

Check for product descriptions and see if there is extensive and accurate information available for the fabric. Another checkpoint could be to look for a patch of plain silk. Zoom in on the pictures provided and try to find the lengthy area of 6-8 inches of plain silk that would ideally fall on the pallu. You can also look for the Geographical Indication (GI) mark. Every pure silk saree possesses a GI mark which is an Intellectual property right granted by the Indian government to weavers to distinguish a Banarasi saree from the areas in which it was produced.

Lastly, always be mindful of the price listed for the saree. A pure silk banarasi saree is likely to cost anywhere between INR 11,000-3,00,000 while a fake banarasi saree is available for as low as INR 2500.

An authentic banarasi saree can take weeks or even months to complete. They are handcrafted using high-quality silk and zari threads made from gold and silver alloys. This kind of handloom weaving is time-consuming and extremely intricate and this is also what gives uniqueness to the sarees. Every banarasi saree is distinct and carries in it a tale of how it was handcrafted. Use these tips to find that exquisite banarasi saree that you can cherish for years to come.

(This article is attributed to Namrata Agarwal, Co-Founder of Chinaya Banaras)

