The Chainsmokers to Nicole Williama, celebs playing muse for Kamran Razmdjoo's edgy and unique fashion flair

Kamran Razmdjoo has gained great prominence in the world of fashion and glamour. With his edgy yet sophisticated look and distinct fashion sense, the stylist has been successfully able to influence the way many people dress. Not only this, numerous celebrities, athletes, and artists have been a muse for Kamran's unrivaled fashion sense.

For example, Kamran has recently dressed Elina Fedorova for QP Fashion Magazine's shoot. She looked like a complete stunner in an all-black outfit thanks to Kamran. Similarly, he styled Barbie for Nicole Williams and Larry English's wedding ceremony. He styled the celeb amazingly in the beautiful black gown from Stello and paired it with heels and a clutch from Saint Laurent.

Even Travis Mills has been a muse for Kamran's impressive style. The stylist dressed him for the Teen Choice Awards and created a perfect fusion of a rough but chic look. Next, Kamran Razmdjoo made a jaw-dropping style statement by dressing Marina Laswick in a top from E.F.L.A, a skirt from Reclaimed, and boots from Steve Madden. These are just a few! It won't be wrong to say that Razmdjoo is becoming a favourite of the industry.

He has styled celebrities for editorial shoots and for the red carpet. In fact, many of his red carpet looks have gone viral. He has also worked with Harsh Kapoor, Maluma, Black Coffee, Shai Alexander, Migos, Tyga, The Chainsmokers, Hami Diallo, Nicole Williams, Tohi, Erfan Paydar, and Sami Beigi. Many of Kamran's clients are going on a world tour as well.

This notable fashion stylist is a multitasker. Kamran is not only causing waves in the fashion industry but is also competent when it comes to real estate. Isn't it phenomenal to find success in all aspects of life?