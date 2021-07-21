PICS: Disha Parmar sets wedding fashion goals by wearing sneakers with dazzling Sangeet outfit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

Gone are days when brides had a hard time on their wedding day to look their best. Now is the time of minimalism and comfort with a dash of dazzle and sparkle. The newest bride in tinsel town, actress Disha Parmar, who married singer Rahul Vaidya last week showed us how style and comfort are mixed in equal proportions to present an unforgettable look.

Going unconventional, the couple, popularly known as 'Dishul' by fans, had their Sangeet ceremony a day after their wedding. In traditional Hindu weddings, the sangeet ceremony is held a day before the D-day. Their schedule is not the only thing unconventional about their Sangeet ceremony. Giving us some serious fashion goals, on her sangeet day, Disha wore a dazzling indo-western outfit and opted for a pair of comfortable sneakers to complete her look.

The actress wore a sequinned drape saree gown in lilac with a net embroidered sleeveless blouse and a detachable belt. Keeping it comfortable, she wore matching shoes and danced her heart out. She also shared some fun pictures from the ceremony on Wednesday. Take a look:

However, Disha is not the only one. Earlier, Deepika Padukone also wore sneakers during their wedding festivities. Take a look:

Choreographer Sumit Khetan, helped Rahul and Disha prepare for their Sangeet ceremony. Spilling beans about the ceremony, Sumit told IANS: "I am choreographing Rahul and Disha's Sangeet and it's a lot of fun. Rehearsals started a week before," adding, "As far as Rahul and Disha are concerned, they both are very bubbly in nature and it's fun to teach them. Every evening, we have rehearsals."

"Both of them are full of life. Rahul is very expressive and Disha is an amazing dancer. I must say they are quick learners. They have been very accommodating and sweet. They don't have any tantrums and try to understand the options we give them. They are happy to understand as to what we want to teach them and very comfortable and adjusting. They have really liked my choreography and said that it is catchy and cheerful, which is really encouraging," Sumit adds.