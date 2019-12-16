Mira Rajput Kapoor stuns in a black sequinned gown; see pictures

Mira Kapoor is sure to make news whenever she steps out of her house. Be it her interviews, statements, life choices or personal life, she has become a huge media interest since the time she got married to one of the most eligible bachelors then, actor Shahid Kapoor. Mira, now mother to two kids- daughter Misha and son, Zain has also come to be known for her style, thanks to her multiple appearances with her husband.

Mira was spotted today in a full-length black gown with all over sequin work. The dress featured a halter neckline with keyhole extending from her neckline to her midriff. The dress also had sheer panels right close to the collar bone. It featured a thigh-high slit that showed off Mira's toned legs. Her make-up was simple with mascaraed eyes and soft pink lips. She wore her hair in soft curls and paired her dress with matching tie-up heels.

Check out her full look:

Mira Rajput looking stunning in a black sequinned gown.

{img-45554}

Mira spotted going for her shoot.

Mira Rajput Kapoorsporting simple makeup with pink lips for her photoshoot.

On the work front, according to a report by a leading daily, Mira has been actively planning to start her own vegan restaurant for a long time now. She is scouting for a plush space in a posh locality in Bandra-Juhu locality of Mumbai and might roll out her plans sooner than expected. She also put out a post on Instagram recently, looking for vegan chefs. There were also reports of her getting in the Bollywood industry and sharing screen space alongside her husband, but the plan seems to be put on hold for now.

Mira in one of her earlier interviews had sparked a controversy when she talked about her professional aspirations. She had said, "Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food or lifestyle. I do not have a deadline as I am going to have another baby and then decide.”