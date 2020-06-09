No need to panic due to coronavirus, awareness is the key: Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati

At the time when the coronavirus cases are reaching its peak, people have started to panic and take stress about the alarming number of deaths during the pandemic. While it is important to stay optimistic and aware during these testing times, people have been finding it difficult to focus on a positive way of living. Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati, of Badrinath Jyotish Peeth, advises followers to not panic during this time but come forward and help others who are in need. He urges everyone to extend a helping hand to those who are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati says that one needs to stay alert about the cause, symptoms and precautions of the deadly infection and take necessary measures to avoid it. He believes that people will be healthy if they are aware and the coronavirus will end as soon as people learn to battle it bravely. This will happen by taking precautions and believing in God.

He also appreciates the efforts taken by the government in order to save people from the infection. On the other hand, he also believes that opening religious places will help in the battle with COVID-19 as the havan and aarti will help change the air around the country.

Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati also said It is important to worship God at home but going to temples is also necessary. However, people should follow the rules of social distancing, directed by the government. Serving people in the time of crisis is crucial. When people get affected by seeing the suffering of others, they come forward to help. It is our 'parampara' to help other and the one who feeds the needy is a great man. A person who follows his 'Dharma' will always remain happy in his life.

