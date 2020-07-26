Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VITALIMAGINGCENTRE National Parents' Day 2020: Significance, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status for your mom & dad

Parents' Day is observed on June 1 all over the world as per the United Nations. However, every country celebrates it on different days. In India, the National Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth week of July every year and this time it is falling on July 26 ie today. It generally falls on the fourth Sunday of July, two months after Mother's Day (which is celebrated in May) and a month after Father's Day in June. In the United States of America, the Parents' Day is also celebrated but the day has not been declared a public holiday by the government. The day marks the occasion to thank mothers and fathers for their selfless work and sacrifices that they make for their children. It is a day to celebrate teamwork which the parents' show in raising their child in a safe environment. On this day, children make their mom and dad feel special by doing something to make their day memorable. This includes giving them gifts, surprising them with their favourite dishes, wishing them with beautiful quotes, sending messages to them, and even sharing statuses on WhatsApp and Facebook. What are you waiting for? Start wishing your parents with these lovely happy national parents' day wishes mentioned below.

What is the significance of Parents' Day?

As per parentsday.com, "In 1994, Congress unanimously passed 'The Parents’ Day Resolution' establishing the fourth Sunday of July as a perennial day of commemoration. On this day each year, Americans recognize outstanding parents, celebrate the teamwork in raising children, and support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society. Throughout the nation in almost every state, community leaders organize Parents’ Day events to honour parents."

The official National Archives’ website states, "The resolution was enacted to support those who take on the important role . . . of raising a child. President Clinton’s Parents’ Day Proclamation, July 24, 1998. The first National Parents’ Day was celebrated on July 28, 1995. The occasion also marked the first awarding of the National Parents of the Year Award, presented by President Clinton at the White House that same day."

Wishes for National Parents' Day 2020:

Congratulations mom and dad. You are the only two people who I love from the bottom of my heart even though you scolded me, punished me and grounded me every now and then.

I know I am lucky to have parents who love endlessly… to me and each other. Happy Parents Day!

You've seen me laugh, you've seen my crying and always you were there with me, I may not have always said it but thanks and I love you! Happy Parents Day!

Sticking to each other for many years, loving endlessly and cherishing each other, you guys rock! We love you! Happy Parents Day!

You sacrificed your own happiness, just so that I could be happy. It may take a lifetime, but I’ll do everything to repay for what you have done for me. Thanks, mom and dad wishing you two a very happy National Parents Day 2020

A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year, Happy Parents Day!

God gives us life with happy and sad moments, but Parents always try to give us only happy moments. Happy Parents Day.

Images for National Parents' Day 2020:

Quotes for National Parents' Day 2020:

The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for a child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment. – James E. Faust

There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child. – Henry Ward Beecher

At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents. – Jane D. Hull

Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them. – Oscar Wilde

It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful. – Roald Dahl

