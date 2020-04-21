Image Source : TWITTER National Civil services Day 2020: Why is it Celebrated, Motivational Quotes, Interesting Facts

April 21 marks the occasion of National Civil services day in India. It is regarded as an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizen and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work. On this day, “PM Awards for Excellence in Public administration” have been instituted with a view to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by officers of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of common citizen. This day coincides with the date on which Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel had addressed the first batch of probationers at the All India Administrative Service Training School at Metcalfe House, New Delhi in 1947.

National Civil services Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes by PM Narendra Modi

A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people’s lives. With quantum jump in work must also come a qualitative change. With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity. The push for reform comes from political leadership but the perform angle is determined by officers. Everyone has the power to dream. But dreams should be turned into resolutions. Never allow any idea to die. India is a youthful country. A country with such a major percentage of youth has the capability to change not only its own but the fate of the entire world We walk together, we move together, we think together, we resolve together, and together we take this country forward.

National Civil services Day 2020:

Interesting and lesser-known facts about National Civil services Day

The present model of the Indian civil service was formed after 1947.

Cabinet secretary is the highest position for a civil servant. N R Pillai was the first yo serve the post from 1950 to 1953.

National Civil services Day 2020:

To take the civil services exam aspirant needs to be older than 21. The statistics show that over 9 lakhs candidates apply for the UPSC IAS exam that holds approximately 900-1200 vacancies.

A District collector has administrative and magisterial powers, that’s the reason, he is also the executive magistrate of the district.

The UPSC syllabus is very vast and diverse. It encompasses a varied array of subjects like history, polity, geography, public administration, economics, science and technology, current affairs and so on. So, a lot of hard work accompanied with smart work is required for studying the syllabus properly.

