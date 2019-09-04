Happy Teacher's Day 2019: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Teacher's Day 2019

Happy Teacher's Day 2019: Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President and the second President of India. On Teacher's Day, we remember Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's contribution to society as a teacher and philosopher besides showing gratitude to our teachers. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, students wish their teachers and give gifts and greeting cards to their gurus. The tradition of celebrating this special day began in 1962.

A teacher is one who shows us the right path by telling us how to differentiate between good and bad. Well, we need to broaden our perspective regarding teachers. Anyone who teaches us some or the other thing and enlighten us with their knowledge are our teachers. From gym instructor and boss to your mother, anyone can be considered a teacher.

Cultural programmes are organised on September 5 to mark the contribution of teachers in our society. From songs, dance to skits, students perform on stage for their gurus.

Your patience has been instrumental in me becoming such a good student. I don’t know what I would have done without you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

“I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework,” by Lily Tomlin, Actress



Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teacher's Day!



Your wise words always guide us in the most difficult of times. Thank you for being there for us always! Happy Teacher’s Day.



Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam



You made my journey much more simpler because of your sage advice and guidance at every corner. Thanks for always being there!

