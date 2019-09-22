Happy Daughters' Day 2019: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Images, Photos

Happy Daughters' Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Images

Daughters' Day is celebrated in India on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, Daughter's Day is on September 22. The day makes us understand the importance of a girl child, especially in developing countries where daughters are considered liability. In developing nations, dowry is prevalent, female foeticide rate is high and asking for equal rights is a crime. It is quite important to realise that every child is special, irrespective of their gender.

On this Daughter's Day, wish your precious ones with these sweet messages and heart-warming images

Happy Daughters' Day 2019 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

*"Honor your daughters. They are honorable.” - Malala Yousafzai *With each passing day you have evolved as a more beautiful individual, And on Daughters’ Day I want you to know that I am really proud of you!

Happy Daughters’ Day. *My little girl as you grow up,

I want you to know

You have made my life beautiful,

And I really love you so!

Happy Daughter’s Day. *To my beloved little girl,

I did not give you the gift of life,

Rather you gave me the gift of you,

Happy daughter’s day! *O my dearest daughter,

You are loved for the little girl you were,

The special woman you are now,

And the wonderful daughter you will always be.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

