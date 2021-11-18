Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANCIENTPRIEST Dev Deepawali 2021: Date, time, significance, puja vidhi, mantra and all that you need to know

Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 18. The festival is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva’s win over the asuras. The day is celebrated on Chaturdashi, the rising date of Kartik Shukla Paksha. The festivities of Dev Deepawali begin on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and conclude on the fifth day, which is the Kartik Purnima Tithi (full moon night). Dev Deepawali is also referred to as Tripurotsav.

Significance

It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura after hearing the prayers of the gods. The gods celebrated by lighting lamps. Hence this festival is also known as Dev Deepawali. The festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated 14 days after Diwali. There is a lot of importance of taking a dip in the river Ganga and donating a lamp on this day.

This festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated mostly in Uttar Pradesh with great gaiety. On the different banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, countless earthen lamps are lit and floated in the water.

According to the scriptures, lamps are also lit in the Shiva-temple during the evening. Apart from the Shiva temple, in other temples, diyas are lit at the crossroads and also under the peepal tree and Tulsi plant.

Along with lighting the lamp, there is also a tradition of offering prayers to Lord Shiva and consecrating him. By doing this a person gets success in knowledge and monetary benefits.

Dev Deepawali timings

Purnima date starts - November 18, Thursday starting at 12 noon

Purnima date ends - November 19, Friday at 02:26 pm

Pradosh Kaal Muhurta: From 05:09 pm to 07:47 pm on November 18

Dev Deepawali worship method

Go to any Shiva temple and offer prayers. Light lamps, make sandalwood incense, offer abir, kheer puri, and rose flowers. Make a tripund on the Shivling with sandalwood and offer sweets. After this chant this mantra- 'Om Devdevaya Namah'.