Lunar Eclipse 2021 and Pregnancy: Is Chandra Grahan harmful for pregnant women? Know dos and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021 is falling on November 19, which will be a partial lunar eclipse in India, due to which there will be no Sutak period. This eclipse will be visible from the extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for a short time just after the moonrise. Along with this, this lunar eclipse will be fully visible in America, Australia, East Asia and Northern Europe.

Dos and don'ts for pregnant women during the lunar eclipse

Pregnant women should take special care of themselves during this time. They should not do any kind of work.

Pregnant women should take a kush (halfa grass) equal to their length. If kush is not available, then take a straight stick and make it stand in the corner. With this, if she wants to sit or lie down in the eclipse, she will be able to lie down.

Along with pregnant women, other people should also not thread the needle.

Pregnant women should not go out of the house, as the light of the eclipse is not good for the health of the child.

Nothing should be cut, peeled, splashed or exposed during the eclipse.

During the eclipse, a lot of negativity spreads all around, so wash and put Kush or Tulsi leaves or Doob in all the water pots, milk and curd in the house and after the eclipse is over, the Doob should be removed and thrown away.

During this, the temple of God should be covered even in the house.

When the eclipse starts, take out some grains and any old worn cloth and keep it aside and when the eclipse ends then donate that cloth and grain with respect to a cleaning worker. This will give you auspicious results.

One should take a bath even during the Sutak and it is necessary to take a bath even when the eclipse is removed.

No kitchen related work should be done during the eclipse. Along with this, eating anything should be avoided.

There will be a lunar eclipse from 11.34 am to 5.33 pm Indian Standard Time. This eclipse will last for a long time. The total duration of the eclipse will be around 5 hours 59 minutes.