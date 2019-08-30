Vastu Tips: Sleeping in North Direction can bring stress problems

Sleeping Directions according to Vastu: After telling the advantages and disadvantages of sleeping with your head in the South direction, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you more about all the other three directions as well. According to Vastu Shastra, you should sleep with your head in the south or east direction, that means feet at bedtime should be in the north or west. Every direction has its advantages and its advantages.

Today, let’s talk about sleeping with your head towards the North direction. According to Vastu Shastra, sleeping with your head in the north direction is not considered good. The reason for this is also stated in Vastu. Actually, the Earth contains magnetic forces which flow continuously from south to north direction. When you keep your head towards the south and sleep, this energy enters from our head and exits from the feet. In this way, when you wake up in the morning, you feel fresh and energetic. On the other hand, if you sleep with your head towards the north direction, then this magnetic force will enter the feet and reach the head, due to which the mental tension increases and the mind feels a little heavier after waking up in the morning.

