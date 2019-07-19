Vastu Tips for Kids’ Bedroom: Most effective Vastu suggestions for your child’s success

Vastu Tips for Kids’ Bedroom: Your child’s room is the most special place in your house which consists of not just vibrant energy but is also a hub of creative energy and ideas. While parents make sure that they take good care of their child’s health and provide them with proper nutrition, there are a few things that should be kept in mind when you design your kid’s bedroom. No parent would want anything to act as a hurdle between their child’s growth and his success. From the position of the kid’s bed to the direction of his study table, everything should align properly in order to ensure your kids’ progress. In fact, proper placement of things instills positive thinking in children's mind to work harder and making them cheerful.

Check out these 10 Vastu tips according to the Vastu Shastra (ancient architectural studies of India) that will act as a catalyst in your kid’s success-

Children’s room should be located in the West direction of the house and it is ideal that the child sleep with head towards South or East direction for peace of mind The bed in the kids’ room should not be in front of the door. The south-west direction is ideal to keep the furniture in the room. Cabinets and closets should be placed in the South or West direction. On the other hand, computers should be located in North and Television in South-east. Make sure that no mirror is placed in front of the bed in your child’s room. Kid’s study table should face East, North or North-east only It is advised that the study area of the child should always be clutter-free and should always be neat and clean. This ensures the clarity of mind. Good lights in the room ensure a good flow of creative energy. Make sure the lights are placed in a South-east direction. Green and Blue shades are recommended for the kids’ room Windows in the east and north of the room are beneficial. The northeast corner of your kid’s room is advised to be decorated with flowing water bodies to allow freshness and calmness.

