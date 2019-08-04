Vastu Tips For Home: Never put Tulsi plant in this direction in your abode

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in deciding the location of your house as well as the items placed inside your house. Not only does it help in aligning good vibes with the directions of your furniture and doors but guides us the rules where few things should and shouldn’t be kept at one’s abode. People love decorating their homes with pictures and portraits of various things, plants like tulsi etc. However, is your positioning of keeping plants is wrong then this habit may not always result in your benefit. Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the directions which are considered auspicious to keep the Tulsi plant.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north, north-east or east direction should be selected for the basil plant in the house. This creates positive energy in the house and helps in destroying negative energy. However, it should be kept in mind that the basil plant should not be planted in the south direction of the house. Otherwise, you may have to face the loss. Therefore, on the basis of Vastu Shastra, you should try to keep the Tulsi plant only after choosing the right direction.

The Tulsi plant has a special significance in Hinduism. Planting a basil plant at home gives auspicious results. According to Vastu Shastra, if the Tulso plant is kept in the wrong direction then it can affect our life negatively. If you keep these things in mind then it will have a positive effect on you. According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is considered to be the direction of Kuber, the god of wealth. So to increase the economic condition of the house, Tulsi should be planted in the north-east direction. Meanwhile, have a look at the video for more such tips:

If there is any flaw in Vastu Shastra of your house then there will always be some problem in your house. For this, you should then plant basil in south-east direction. If the basil plant dries then it should be put in a river or a nearby well. If you cannot do this, then the plant should be pressed into the pot of soil.