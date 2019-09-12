Vastu Tips: Know why toilet door and windows should never be in South direction

People follow Vastu Shastra tips to bring peace and prosperity in the house. If the rules of the Vastu are followed correctly while constructing your house then surely you can see some effect on your lives. After discussing the directions in which you can build your bedroom and study room, we will now discuss where and how the toilets in your home should be built. Acharya Indu Prakash some tips that come really helpful if you are confused about the placement of toilets in your house.

As per Vastu Shastra tips, the direction which is considered the most moral one for toilets is none other than the South one. But if you are planning to attach your washroom to any other room of your house then, the angle near the west or north direction should be considered.

There are a few things that should be kept in mind before creating the toilets for your abode. The rule states that the center of the building should not have a washroom moreover directions like North-East and South-East should never be considered for building your restroom. Moreover, the windows or doors in the toilet should never be in the South direction. According to Vastu Shastra ceramic tiles should be used in the toilet and the slope should be in either North, East or North-East direction.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News