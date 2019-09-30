Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Check astrological predictions for Cancer, Leo, Virgo & other zodiac signs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Horoscope Today, Astrology Sept 30, 2019 (Bhavishyavani)

Horoscope Today, Astrology Sept 30, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): The way your stars are aligned makes a huge difference in your life. From the pending work getting done to things getting stuck in the middle revolves around the way, your stars are places according to your zodiac sign. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to spill the beans about what can be best for you in terms of your professional life as well as your social life. Here are the astrological predictions of today September 30.

Aries

Today will bring much confidence to your personality. Today you are likely to make some new friends. Your social circle can grow to a great extent. You will be helped by people around you. You will benefit in the field of business. You are likely to succeed in daily work. Your relationship with the partner will be good. You will help each other and try to understand each other’s perspective. You can think of doing something in a new way. Salute the elders, success will kiss your footsteps.

Taurus

You will get some good news today, which will bring happiness to the family members. You will meet a friend today. You will get money from new sources. You will be inclined towards love-affair. There will be a sudden thought in your mind, which will open the way for your progress. You will remain healthy. The day is going to be beneficial for property dealers. Donate ghee in the temple, the relationship will be better.

Gemini

Today office work will likely to be a challenge. You will get help from a friend in your specific work. Office work will be completed in time. Relationship with spouse will improve. You will work hard to improve your future. Your hard work will bring good fruits. Children will complete their work on time. Employed people are expected to get benefits. You will remain healthy in the matter of health. Today will be a good time with friends.

Cancer

Today you may be worried about some old thing, but everything will be fine by evening. The life of married people will be better. You will worry about the health of your father. Your worries will go away by the end of the day. Make plans to go to a picnic spot with friends. The workload in the office may be slightly higher, but you should avoid hurrying while doing work. You will be more emotional than you need today and this may cause trouble. Donate itra in temple, relationship with friends will be better.

Leo

People today you may have to run away from some work. You will get the support of family members. You should keep your expenses under control. You will get an opportunity to learn a new job today. Your knowledge will increase. Your behavior with your colleague at the workplace will make the environment happier. You will spend most of the time with them. Offer flowers to Durga ji, all will be well with you.

Virgo

Today your bank-balance will increase. In the evening, you will plan to watch a movie with a spouse. The depth between your relationships will increase. Meeting new people today will bring great benefits. It will be blessed by parents. There will be awareness about competition among the students of the zodiac. Your progress will be ensured in the career. You will enjoy your good health. In business you will have huge profits. Your confidence will remain high. Perform the aarti of Durga ji, you will get opportunities for profit.

Libra

Today parents will go to picnic spots with children. Children will be happy. You will plan to go to a function. There may be a slight change in the office environment. This can make you feel uncomfortable. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to the talk of your boss. The day is going to be good for the students preparing for exams. There are chances of getting success. There is a need to be alert when it comes to health. You should include healthy things in your diet.

Scorpio

The work that you would like to do today, it will be completed easily. You should cooperate in society's work to maintain your dignity. Today you can go to a friend's birthday party. For some work, you can make a new plan. Today you should keep your talk open in front of others. This will make things clear. Happiness will come from the child. Everything in economic matters is good.

Sagittarius

Today all your work will be done according to your choice. You will spend happy moments with your children. Family relationships will be strong. Biology students will have a favorable day. The result of any exam given earlier will be in your favor. You will get a chance to help a friend. Marital life will be full of happiness. Contacting other people in the field of business will be beneficial for you. You will get success in government work.

Capricorn

Today, your work can get stuck. This may increase your problem a little. Before taking any task today, you must take the opinion of elders. This will benefit you. Business can lead to ups and downs. A sudden meeting with a particular person today will change the course of your career. You should avoid doing lending transactions today. Also, you should balance your relationships. Need to walk to maintain good health. It is better to keep distance from negative thoughts today. Feed bread to cow, your condition will be better.

Aquarius

Today some of your big work will be completed with the help of children. Mother and father's cooperation will also come. You will go with them to some religious place. You will get some good news. The day is going to be great for Arts students. There will be full support from teachers. Your work will be appreciated in the office. Your day will be happy. You will feel better in terms of health. Today, sharing in business will benefit. Go to the hospital and donate something, children will get happiness.

Pisces

By dealing with any important work today, you will feel the relationship. You may have to take a big decision in a matter. You will spend happy moments with your friends. This day is going to be good for women of this zodiac. You will get success in work. Also, businessmen will have to meet someone important. The advice of family members will be beneficial in some work today. Feed the fish with flour tablets, health will be better.