UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023 OUT at upsssc.gov.in, exam on April 30

UPSSSC Forest Guard Van Daroga Admit Card 2023 download link available at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023 download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga main exam 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download their main exam hall tickets from the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Forest Inspector Mains Exam 9 is scheduled to be held on April 30 in a single shift between 10 AM to 12 PM. Candidates have been advised to download their UPSSSC Forest Inspector Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below and take a printout of the admit cards to avoid the last-minute hassle.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023: How to download?

To download UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023, the candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads '24/04/2023 . विज्ञापन संख्या-06-परीक्षा/2022, वन दरोगा मुख्य परीक्षा-(प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/06 की मुख्य परीक्षा का प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने' flashing under important announcement

It will take you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, captcha and click on the submit button

UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023

Candidates have been advised to download UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023 or Van Daroga hall ticket for future reference and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without admit card. Candidates can directly download UPSSSC Forest Guard Main admit card 2023 or Van Daroga hall ticket by clicking on the above link.

