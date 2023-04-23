UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Additional Assistant Director, Scientist B and other posts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2023 notification released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Additional Assistant Director, Scientist 'B', and Supervisor Inclusive Education District. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before May 11, 2023. Candidates can check the qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts - 9

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: 2 posts

Additional Assistant Director: 3 posts

Scientist 'B': 1 post

Supervisor Inclusive Education District: 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Qualification

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: Master’s Degree in Agronomy or Agriculture with Agronomy as a subject or Agricultural Chemistry or Soil Science or Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Economics or Agriculture Botany or; Master’s Degree in Botany or Forestry or Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Additional Assistant Director: Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Marine or Production or Industrial or Instrumentation or Civil Engineering or Architecture or Textile or Textile Chemistry or Textile Technology or Computer Science or Electronics & Communication of a recognized University /Institutes.

Scientist 'B': Master Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science from a recognised University.

Supervisor Inclusive Education District: Master Degree from recognized university.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer: 35 years

Additional Assistant Director: 30 years

Scientist 'B': 35 years

Supervisor Inclusive Education District: 35 years

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Go to the official website - .upsconline.nic.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Click on the notification link that reads 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts'

Click on 'Apply Now'

Click on 'New Registration'

Fill up the form carefully

Upload Photo, Signature and Pay application fee

Preview Application form

Take a printout of the UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference

Apply Online

ALSO READ | WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1420 vacancies at wbpolice.gov.in, prb.wb.gov.in

ALSO READ | BARC Recruitment 2023: Notification released for 4374 vacancies, Apply online from April 24 onwards