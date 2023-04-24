MPSC combined hall ticket 2023 OUT for Group B and C Exam, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPSC combined hall ticket 2023 released for group b and c prelims exam

MPSC combined hall ticket 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Group-C and Group B Services Preliminary Examination 2023 scheduled for April 30. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on mpsconline.gov.in.

A total of 8169 vacancies for the post of Assistant Room Officer, State Tax Inspector, Police Sub-Inspector, Sub Registrar (Grade-1)/ Inspector of Stamps, Tax Assistant, Sub Inspector-State Excise, Technical Assistant, Clerk-Typist will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and document verification. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam which will consist of multiple-choice questions and descriptive answers. The questions in the mains exam will be asked from History, Geography, Economics, and Science. Candidates who will qualify for the main exam will be called for document verification. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the mains and document verification.

MPSC combined hall ticket 2023: How to download?

To download MPSC combined hall ticket 2023, the candidates are required to visit the official website of MPSC - https://mpsc.gov.in/

Click on the download admit card link available on the homepage

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

MPSC combined hall ticket 2023 for Group C and B will be displayed on the screen

Download MPSC combined hall ticket 2023 for Group C and C and save it for future reference

Direct link to download MPSC combined hall ticket 2023

