BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023 OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct link

BPSC Assistant 2023 Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Assistant prelim exam 2023. Aspirants who have applied for the BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 can download the admit card through the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in using their login credentials.

BPSC will conduct the preliminary examination for Assistant posts on April 28, 2023. The examination will be held in the afternoon session from 12 PM to 2:15 PM. The Commission is conducting the recruitment examination to fill a total of 44 posts in the organisations.

The Commission has also released an undertaking for candidates whose photograph or signature is not clear on the BPSC Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023. Such candidates will have to download the undertaking, required to duly fill in and produce it at the time of examination.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: How to download the Admit Card?

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to download the BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023 online through the official website.

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2023' link.

Next, enter the registration number and password.

Submit details and your admit card will get displayed.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

