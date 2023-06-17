UPSC CAPF Interview 2023 dates announced, check admit card release date and more latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CAPF Interview 2023 dates

UPSC CAPF Interview 2023 date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the written test can download the interview schedule from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Personality Test is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2023 for 762 candidates. Candidates who have been scheduled for Personality Test can check their roll number, date, and session of Interview on the official website. The personality test will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM).

UPSC CAPF Interview 2023: When will admit card be released?

UPSC CAPF Interview 2023 admit cards for 762 candidates will be released on the commission's website - upsc.gov.in and upsconline in due course of time. However, the commission has yet not revealed the specific admit card release date. It is expected that the admit cards will be released 10 days prior to the exam. Candidates have beeen advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The candidates appearing in the interview will get reimbursement towards travel expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the sleeper/second class train fare. Candidates should note that they have a chance to perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt with as per SR 132 and the commission's guidelines, available on the commission's website, as per official notification.