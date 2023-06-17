SSC CHSL 2023 Result: Final answer key, marks released at ssc.nic.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL marks, final answer key released

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022 final answer key and scorecard. The individual scorecard and final answer key for SSC CHSL Tier 1 is now available on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the tier 1 examination will be able to check their result using login credentials like registration number and password.

Aspirants can check their SSC CHSL Tier 1 results by using their registered email ID and password. The SSC CHSL final answer key along with the respective question paper(s) is also available on the official website. Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on the Commission’s website. Aspirants can check and download their marks using their login credentials till June 30.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: How to Check Marks

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to download the SSC CHSL Result 2023 marks from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Key in your registration number and password.

Step 3: Select the name of exam and the marks PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard and print a copy for further reference.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Marks 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 Examination, 2022 was conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2023, at various test centres across the country. The CHSL tier 2 exam will be held on June 26, 2023. The SSC CHSL admit card for tier 2 examination is also available for download on the official website.

