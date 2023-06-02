SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 additional result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut off marks, roll number result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 additional result PDF out

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 additional result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination 2022 additional result for tier 1 today, June 2, 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

According to the results, 520 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Data Entry Skill Test (DEST). Out of the total, 182 candidates are from the general category, 185 are of Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 153 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates have been shortlisted.

Earlier, the result of Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2022 was declared on May 19 for selection of LDC /JSA /JPA to appear in the typing test of Tier 2. Further, 520 candidates have been shortlisted for DEOs to appear in the DEST.

Along with the results, the commission has uploaded the cut-off marks which can be checked on the official website of SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 additional result: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on the result tab Click on the 'CHSL' tab It will take you to the notification page where you need to click on the notification link, 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 ( Additional result of Tier-I): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order provisionally shortlisted for appearing in DEST (List-II)' A PDF will appear on the screen Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 additional result and save it for future reference

