SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023 out for NER, ER, CR, SR, NWR, NER, MPR, KKR and WR, Here's direct link

SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 2. Candidates who have qualified for CHSL Tier 2 2023 can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page.

The link to the SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023 has been released on the websites of the Northern Region (NR), Eastern Region (ER), Central Region (CR), Southern Region (SR), Western Region (WR), North Eastern Region (NER), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) and Western Region (WR).

The commission has scheduled Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 2 on June 26, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their respective centre details on their admit cards. Candidates can directly access zone-wise SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit cards by clicking on the links given in the table.

Check Zone Wise SSC CHSL Tier 2 2023 Direct Download Link

SSC Regions Official regional Websites Northern Region https://sscnr.nic.in/newlook/site/Whatsnew.html?utm_source=shiksha&utm_m... Eastern Region https://www.sscer.org/ac/chslt22022kyr_12062023/KYR/kyr.php?utm_source=s... Central Region https://www.ssc-cr.org/?utm_source=shiksha&utm_medium=Shiksha-ED&utm_cam... Southern Region http://www.sscsr.gov.in/?utm_source=shiksha&utm_medium=Shiksha-ED&utm_ca... Western Region https://www.sscwr.net/?utm_source=shiksha&utm_medium=Shiksha-ED&utm_camp... North Western Region https://www.sscnwr.org/chsl_2022_paper_2_1101.php North Eastern Region https://www.sscner.org.in/en/?utm_source=shiksha&utm_medium=Shiksha-ED&u... Madhya Pradesh Region https://www.sscmpr.org/?utm_source=shiksha&utm_medium=Shiksha-ED&utm_cam... Karnataka Kerala Region https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/chsl22t2_examstatus.aspx?utm_sou... Western Region https://www.sscwr.net/?utm_source=shiksha&utm_medium=Shiksha-ED&utm_camp...

SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023: How to download?

Go to the respective regional official website Click on the SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023 link It will take you to the login window where you need to put your details including registration number, date of birth etc SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2023: Exam Instructions

Candidates appearing in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2023 are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the exam along with the identity proof. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination hall without identity proof and admit cards. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for the latest updates.