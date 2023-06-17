South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: 35 vacancies for Junior Technical Associate Post

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV South Central Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification released

South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: South Central Railway (SCR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online mode at scr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before June 30, 2023. A total of 35 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering - 19 Posts Electrical, Drawing - 10 Posts S & T Drawing - 6 Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Technical Associate- Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 18 to 33 years for General Category, OBC - 18 to 36 years, and SC/ST - 18 to 38 years

South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on educational qualification, experience, and Personality/Intelligence.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through online mode on or before June 30, 2023. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Fee