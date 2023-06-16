Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online from June 26 onwards, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Online Form: Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (MR Musician) for the 02/2023 November 2023 batch. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications from June 26 onwards at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is July 2, 2023.

A total of 35 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. To apply for the above posts, the candidates are required to pass the Matriculation exam from Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education. Candidates must be born between 01 November 2002 and 30 April 2006, according to the official notification.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'click here to apply for agniveer - 02/2023 batch' It will take you to the new window where you need to submit your details along with documents Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The candidates will have to remit an amount of the application fee of Rs. 60 + GST along with application form.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Preliminary selection Test, PFT, and Recruitment Medical Examination. The call letters for eligible candidates indicating date, time, and place for the stage 1 preliminary screening test will be uploaded on the website tentatively by Jul 2023. Candidates who qualify the Stage I - Preliminary Screening will be required to undergo Stage II - Final Screening subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test and Recruitment Medical Examination. All qualified candidates will be called to INS Kunjali, Colaba, Mumbai, for the final screening test and selection on an All India Basis tentatively scheduled on Sep 23.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Training date and time

Candidates who will finally be selected for the training will have to appear at INS Chilka, Odisha on November 23. The specific date and time will be communicated in due course.

Online Form link - to be activated soon