SSC SR CGL admit card 2023 for Tier 1 out at sscsr.gov.in, check how to download

SSC SR CGL admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Souther Region (SR) has released the admit card for the combined graduate level (CGL) tier 1 exam. All those who applied for SSC SR CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website of SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in.

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) is scheduled to be held between July 14 and July 27 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC SR CGL admit card 2023 Tier 1: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC SR CGL admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details. SSC SR CGL admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download SSC SR CGL admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC SR CGL admit card 2023 Tier 1: Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 is an online combined computer-based exam that includes questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The question paper will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The overall paper will be 200 marks, with each section carrying 50 marks.

Candidates should note that there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. The candidates will get 60 minutes to complete the exam.

SSC SR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 direct download link

According to the official notification, this exam is being done to recruit approx 7500 vacancies in the various ministries and departments of the central government. Candidates can directly access the SSC SR CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 by clicking on the above link.