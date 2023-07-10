MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 7,090 posts, exam from August 12

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration last date today

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Employees Selection Board, Madhya Pradesh will close the application process for MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 today, July 10. Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form for the MP Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to make changes in the application form is July 15, 2023.

The MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 date as announced by the MPESB is August 12. The written exam will be held in two shifts at various test centres across the state. The first session will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second session will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates from unreserved (UR) category are required to pay Rs 500 as an examination fee, whereas candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) will have to pay Rs 250.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total number of 7,090 posts is to be filled in the department.

Constable Special Armed Forces – 2,646 Posts

Constable GD (Except Special Armed Forces) – 4,444 Posts

Constable Radio Operator - 321 Posts

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have cleared class 10th or equivalent from any recognized board. Candidates applying for Constable Radio Operator (Technical) post, a candidate must have cleared class 12th from any recognized board.

Age Range

Minimum age limit - 18 years

Maximum age limit for men - 36 years

Maximum age limit for women - 41 years

How to apply

Log on to esb.mponline.gov.in Select the 'Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023' link Complete registration process and upload necessary documents Review details dully filled in and make payment of the application fee Finally, submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification