Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 registration ends today, apply at jssc.nic.in

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the application process for JSSC Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2023. Candidates who intend to appear for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 examination can register online through the official website jssc.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to register online for Jharkhand Excise Constable vacancy was June 30, 2023. This recruitment process is being held to fill up a total of 587 vacancies in the department. Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the official notification before filling in the application form.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 Date

Short notification - May 24, 2023

Start date of online application - June 1, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 10, 2023

Last date to pay application fee and upload photo & signature - July 2, 2023

Last date to print application form - July 4, 2023

Correction window - July 6 to July 8, 2023

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have cleared class 10th or its equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit: Candidate's age should be between 18 years and 21 years.

Application fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates from SC, ST categories will have to pay Rs 50.

How to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in. Click on the link that says 'Online Application for JECCE-2023', on the homepage. Complete basic registration and generate log in credentials. Fill in the application form as instructed and upload required documents. Verify the application details and pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

